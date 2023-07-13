Before Jawan, Top 10 Vijay Sethupathi films to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2023

Jawan

Everyone is super kicked to see Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan. Here is a look at his top 10 films as per IMDB

Super Deluxe

Vijay Sethupathi is in sublime form in this irreverent film. You can watch it on Netflix.

Vikram Vedha

This film made him popular with the pan-India audience. You can watch it on Zee5 and Prime Video

Soodhu Kavvum

This is a comic crime film about a group of kidnappers. You can watch it on Zee5 and MX Player.

96

This is a timeless love story. 96 starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha is available on Prime Video

Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom

It is about a young man who forgets some years of his life before his wedding. You can watch on YouTube.

Sethupathi

You can watch this film on Zee5. It is an investigative thriller set in the rural area.

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

In the film, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi play lovers. You can watch it on Prime Video

Iraivi

Three men with love for alcohol end up in prison. The Karthik Subbaraj film is on Prime Video

Dharma Durai (2016)

In this movie he plays the role of a doctor who serves his village after leaving his motherland. It is on Disney Hotstar

Aandavan Kattalai (2016)

In this movie, he plays a character who heads to London. You can watch it on Sun NXT and Google Play

Maharaja

The name of his 50th film is Maharaja. This was announced two days back.

