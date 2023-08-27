Before Jawan, watch Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in these movies on OTT

Before Jawan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi were loved together in these moviesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 27, 2023
Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi are superstars of the Tamil film industry and their pair was loved whenever they appeared together in movies.
The duo will now share the screen in Shah Rukh Khan's actioner Jawan.
Before Jawan releases on 7th September watch Nayanthara and Vijay's movies on OTT.
Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi first collaborated for a Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015.
The film follows the story of a policeman's son who falls in love with a hearing impairment girl who asks him to help her kill the murderers of her parents.
Their next collaboration was in 2018 for Imaikkaa Nodigal which is a thriller movie.
Nayanthara plays a CBI officer who is out to track down a serial killer.
They joined hands again in 2022 for a romance drama Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.
Vijay Sethupathi's character falls in love with two women at the same time.
The superstars have now once again come together for Jawan.
