Before Jigarthanda Doublex; Top 10 Raghav Lawrence movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 05, 2023
Jigarthanda DoubleX is a Tamil-language period action comedy film directed by Karthik Subbaraj.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film will be released on November 10, 2023 and stars Raghav Lawrence in the main role. Before the film releases; a look at his top 10 movies on OTT platforms.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chandramukhi 2 is about a wealthy family that faces numerous problems. Watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sivaji is about a software engineer who gets trapped for doing good for the poor. Available on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Don 1 is about a poor man who becomes a gangster but faces threats from another evil gangster. Watch on Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mass is about a man who threatens to kill the top gangster. Watch on Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amarkalam is about a crook who gets asked to hold the commissioner's daughter captive for two days. Watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Simhadri is about a loyal servant in a landlord's house who leads a secret life. Watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varsham is about Venkat and Sailaja who fall in love. Watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tagore is about Ravindranath Tagore, a physics professor who forms a Anti anti-corruption force with former students. Watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Dunki star cast fees: Here's how much Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and others charged
Find Out More