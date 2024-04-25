Before Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat 3, Top 10 web series that beautifully capture the essence of small town to watch on OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 25, 2024

Kota Factory is about IIT coaching classes in Kota, Rajasthan. You can watch on Netflix.

Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega showcases the biggest scam, watch on Netflix.

Mirzapur streaming on Amazon Prime Video is a story of a gangster Kaleen Bhaiya.

Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video is set in Mandawa, a small village in Rajasthan.

Bhaukaal on MX Player is a story of a cop from Muzaffarnagar.

Panchayat available to watch on Amazon Prime Video is a story about MBA aspirant working for the panchayat. Season 3 is awaited.

Rangbaaz on Zee5 is about a town named Gorakhpur.

Aashram is set in Kashipur. Stream on MX Player.

Gullak is on SonyLiv which is a story of a middle class family.

Aranyak is set in Sironah town in the hills of Himachal Pradesh.

