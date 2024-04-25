Before Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat 3, Top 10 web series that beautifully capture the essence of small town to watch on OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 25, 2024
Kota Factory is about IIT coaching classes in Kota, Rajasthan. You can watch on Netflix.
Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega showcases the biggest scam, watch on Netflix.
Mirzapur streaming on Amazon Prime Video is a story of a gangster Kaleen Bhaiya.
Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video is set in Mandawa, a small village in Rajasthan.
Bhaukaal on MX Player is a story of a cop from Muzaffarnagar.
Panchayat available to watch on Amazon Prime Video is a story about MBA aspirant working for the panchayat. Season 3 is awaited.
Rangbaaz on Zee5 is about a town named Gorakhpur.
Aashram is set in Kashipur. Stream on MX Player.
Gullak is on SonyLiv which is a story of a middle class family.
Aranyak is set in Sironah town in the hills of Himachal Pradesh.
