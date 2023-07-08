Before Kajol's The Trial, check out these TOP courtroom dramas on Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and OTT platforms

One of the big releases is The Trail on Disney+ Hotstar. Kajol plays the role of Noyonika in the legal drama.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie got immense love from one and all. You can watch Banda starring Manoj Bajpayee on Zee5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu is there on Disney for viewingSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is one of the most acclaimed courtroom dramas of the South industry. You can watch on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is one of the most loved courtroom films of India. You can watch on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkumar Gupta's brilliant film No One Killed Jessica is on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Udayanidhi Stalin's movie is available on Amazon. You can watch on Binged also.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai Pallavi's Gargi is available on Sony LIV. It is about an inexperienced lawyer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kunchacko Boban is the main lead of this courtroom drama around a thief. It is on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prithiviraj Sukumaran is the lead in this courtroom drama. You can watch it on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a court room drama with a time travel theme. The film can be seen on Sun NXTSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!