Before Kajol's The Trial, check out these TOP courtroom dramas on Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and OTT platforms

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 08, 2023

The Trial

One of the big releases is The Trail on Disney+ Hotstar. Kajol plays the role of Noyonika in the legal drama.

Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai

The movie got immense love from one and all. You can watch Banda starring Manoj Bajpayee on Zee5.

Pink

Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu is there on Disney for viewing

Jai Bhim

It is one of the most acclaimed courtroom dramas of the South industry. You can watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Jolly LLB

This is one of the most loved courtroom films of India. You can watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

No One Killed Jessica

Rajkumar Gupta's brilliant film No One Killed Jessica is on Netflix.

Manithan

Udayanidhi Stalin's movie is available on Amazon. You can watch on Binged also.

Gargi

Sai Pallavi's Gargi is available on Sony LIV. It is about an inexperienced lawyer.

Nna Thaan Case Kodu

Kunchacko Boban is the main lead of this courtroom drama around a thief. It is on Disney+ Hotstar.

Jana Gana Mana

Prithiviraj Sukumaran is the lead in this courtroom drama. You can watch it on Netflix.

Mahaveeryar

This is a court room drama with a time travel theme. The film can be seen on Sun NXT

