Before Kajol's The Trial, these Bollywood stars nailed the lawyer role with panache
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2023
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played a criminal lawyer named Anuradha Verma in Jazbaa.
Paoli Dam played a prosecution lawyer in Ankur Arora Murder Case.
Sushmita Sen essayed defence lawyer Neeti Khanna in Main Aisa Hi Hoon.
Kareena Kapoor also essayed defence lawyer in the film Aitraaz.
Rani Mukerji played defence lawyer Saamiya Siddique in Veer Zara.
Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Deepak Sehgal who was a lawyer in Pink.
Akshaye Khanna essays Tarun Saluja in Section 375.
Sonam Kapoor essays the role of a blossoming prosecutor in Veere Di Wedding.
Rekha in 'Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye' played the role of a unique lawyer.
Smita Patil in Aaj Ki Awaaz nailed the role of a lawyer.
