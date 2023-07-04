Before Kajol's The Trial, watch these OTT web series and movies that deal with extra marital affair
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 04, 2023
The Trail features Kajol as a lawyer who deals with every hurdle of life including her husband’s extra marital affair.
The Trail will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 14th July 2023.
Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan explores infidelity. Available on Amazon Prime Video.
Netflix’s Haseen Dilruba story is about extra marital affair of Taapsee Pannu with Harshvardhan Rane while she is married to Vikrant Massey.
Life In A Metro on Netflix is an anthology and one of the stories explores extra marital affair.
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna on Amazon Prime Video also deals with infidelity.
In Rustom, Akshay Kumar who played naval officer is accused of murdering his wife’s boyfriend. Watch it on Zee 5.
In The Lunchbox, Nimrit Kaur and Irfan Khan builds a connection through messages shared through tiffin. Streaming on Netflix.
Silsila on Amazon Prime Video is loosely based on the same topic.
Out of Love on Disney+ Hotstar is about marriage that does not survive the test of time.
The Verdict: State V/s Nanavati on Alt Balaji is loosely based on Rustom.
Churails on Zee 5 is about four women starting a detective agency that punishes cheating and abusive husbands.
