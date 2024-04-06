Before Kaleen Bhaiya of Mirzapur 3, a look at the best villains of web series and films that stole hearts

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 06, 2024

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen in The Family Man season 2 as Rajji.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

R. Madhavan plays the role of Danny, a father in Breathe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Actor Pankaj Tripathi who plays the role of Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur series has managed to win hearts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Divyendu Sharma played the role of Munna Tripathi in Mirzapur.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Varma played the role of Anand Swarnakar in Dahaad wherein he murdered women.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bobby Deol was seen essaying the role of Baba Nirala in Aashram series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Sacred Games as Ganesh Gaitonde showcases various shades of a negative character.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emraan Hashmi as Aatish Rehman in Tiger 3 played the antagonist in the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Dutt as Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2 slays in style and how!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bobby Deol as Abrar Haque in Animal has left a huge impact on the minds of the audience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

