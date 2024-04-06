Before Kaleen Bhaiya of Mirzapur 3, a look at the best villains of web series and films that stole hearts
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 06, 2024
Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen in The Family Man season 2 as Rajji.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
R. Madhavan plays the role of Danny, a father in Breathe.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Actor Pankaj Tripathi who plays the role of Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur series has managed to win hearts.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Divyendu Sharma played the role of Munna Tripathi in Mirzapur.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Varma played the role of Anand Swarnakar in Dahaad wherein he murdered women.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol was seen essaying the role of Baba Nirala in Aashram series.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Sacred Games as Ganesh Gaitonde showcases various shades of a negative character.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan Hashmi as Aatish Rehman in Tiger 3 played the antagonist in the film.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt as Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2 slays in style and how!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol as Abrar Haque in Animal has left a huge impact on the minds of the audience.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Panchayat 3 releases, a look at Jitendra Kumar's net worth, charges per films and much more
Find Out More