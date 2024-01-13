Before Kangana Ranaut, THESE Bollywood celebs grabbed attention for dating, marrying foreigners 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2024

Kangana Ranaut's appearance with the foreigner has sparked off dating rumours.

Kangana Ranaut and the guy was all smiles when the paparazzi caught them. Let's check other Indian celebs who are married to or dated firangs... 

Radhika Apte is married to Benedict Taylor. They have been keeping their personal lives under wraps. 

Priyanka Chopra is married to Nick Jonas. They now have a daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Celina Jaitley is married to Pete Haag. He is an Austria-based hotelier. 

Shriya Saran is married to Andrei Koscheev who is an entrepreneur and a tennis player. They have a daughter, Radha. 

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in 2018 after dating him for five years. 

Purab Kohli is married to Lucy Payton. They got hitched in 2018. 

Arjun Rampal has been in a relationship with Gabrielle Demetriades since 2018. 

Ileana D'Cruz is in a relationship with Michael Dolan. She refused to spill the beans on whether they had tied the knot.

Shashi Kapoor was married to Jennifer Kendal. They had three kids together. 

