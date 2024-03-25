Before Kangana Ranaut, Top 10 celebs who dared to join politics
Nikita Thakkar
| Mar 25, 2024
Kangana Ranaut is now going to contest Lok Sabha Elections. She will be contesting as a BJP candidate from Mandi.
Sunny Deol is already a member of Lok Sabha. The Gadar 2 actor joined politics in 2019.
Hema Malini has been a part of Indian politics since 2003. She is now a member of Lok Sabha and represents Mathura constituency.
Jaya Bachchan is a member of Rajya Sabha. She is a part of Samajwadi Party.
Amitabh Bachchan too joined Indian politics in 1984, however, he took a step back in the year 1987.
Kirron Kher is a member of Lok Sabha. She joined Bharatiya Janta Party in 2009.
Shatrughan Sinha is a part of All India Trinamool Congress.
Urmila Matondkar quit congress in 2019 and joined Shiv Sena.
Govinda too tried his hands at politics and was a member of Parliament till 2009.
Rajinikanth has tried to be a politician in the past. However, Thalaivaa is now keeping bay from politics and is busy doing films.
