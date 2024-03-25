Before Kangana Ranaut, Top 10 celebs who dared to join politics

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 25, 2024

Kangana Ranaut is now going to contest Lok Sabha Elections. She will be contesting as a BJP candidate from Mandi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Deol is already a member of Lok Sabha. The Gadar 2 actor joined politics in 2019.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hema Malini has been a part of Indian politics since 2003. She is now a member of Lok Sabha and represents Mathura constituency.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaya Bachchan is a member of Rajya Sabha. She is a part of Samajwadi Party.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan too joined Indian politics in 1984, however, he took a step back in the year 1987.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kirron Kher is a member of Lok Sabha. She joined Bharatiya Janta Party in 2009.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shatrughan Sinha is a part of All India Trinamool Congress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urmila Matondkar quit congress in 2019 and joined Shiv Sena.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Govinda too tried his hands at politics and was a member of Parliament till 2009.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajinikanth has tried to be a politician in the past. However, Thalaivaa is now keeping bay from politics and is busy doing films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Malayalam horror films to watch on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More