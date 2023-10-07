Before Kangana Ranaut's Tejas, watch Top 10 gripping Air Force movies on OTT

Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas is releasing this month, here's looking at some interesting Air Force-based movies on OTTSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023
National Award-winning movie Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari movie has the former playing an Air Force officer. Watch it on Jio Cinema or Amazon Prime Video.
Janhvi Kapoor stars in this biopic of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena. The movie is available to watch on Netflix.
R Madhavan played the role of an Air Force officer who dies due to corruption. Watch it on Netflix.
Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Air Force pilot in this movie. Watch this one on Amazon Prime Video.
Ajay Devgn played an Air Force officer in this movie based on real incidents. It is on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Based on the real air strike conducted by the Indian Air Force against Pakistan's attack is available on Zee5.
This American movie starring Ethan Hawke, January Jones and more is a thrilling one. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Eye In The Sky tells the story of drone warfare. This one is also available on Amazon Prime Video.
This Harrison Ford starrer Air Force movie can be watched on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Tom Cruise plays an Air Force pilot in this movie which also has a sequel. Both films are on Amazon Prime Video.
Kangana Ranaut is going to play the role of an Air Force pilot in the upcoming movie which is releasing on 27th October 2023.
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor will be seen playing Air Force officers in Fighter which is coming out in January next year.
