Before Kangana Ranaut's Tejas, watch Top 10 gripping Air Force movies on OTT

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023

Soorarai Pottru

National Award-winning movie Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. 

Kaatru Veliyidai

Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari movie has the former playing an Air Force officer. Watch it on Jio Cinema or Amazon Prime Video.  

Gunjan Saxena

Janhvi Kapoor stars in this biopic of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena. The movie is available to watch on Netflix. 

Rang De Basanti

R Madhavan played the role of an Air Force officer who dies due to corruption. Watch it on Netflix. 

Veer Zaara

Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Air Force pilot in this movie. Watch this one on Amazon Prime Video. 

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Ajay Devgn played an Air Force officer in this movie based on real incidents. It is on Disney Plus Hotstar.

URI: The Surgical Strike

Based on the real air strike conducted by the Indian Air Force against Pakistan's attack is available on Zee5. 

Good Kill

This American movie starring Ethan Hawke, January Jones and more is a thrilling one. It is on Amazon Prime Video. 

Eye in the Sky

Eye In The Sky tells the story of drone warfare. This one is also available on Amazon Prime Video. 

Air Force One

This Harrison Ford starrer Air Force movie can be watched on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Top Gun 1 & 2 

Tom Cruise plays an Air Force pilot in this movie which also has a sequel. Both films are on Amazon Prime Video. 

Tejas movie 

Kangana Ranaut is going to play the role of an Air Force pilot in the upcoming movie which is releasing on 27th October 2023. 

Fighter movie 

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor will be seen playing Air Force officers in Fighter which is coming out in January next year. 

