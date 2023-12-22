Before Karan Johar's Showtime, movies, series that exposed the ugly side of showbiz
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 22, 2023
Karan Johar's web series ShowTime that talks about nepotism and more is going to release on Disney+Hotstar. It stars Emraan Hashmi and more.
Prior to this, we got to see the ugly side of the film industry in Jubilee. The web series is on Amazon Prime Video and it will take you back in time.
Shah Rukh Khan's movie Fan explores the dark side of fame. It is about a man who is obsessed with SRK but seeks revenge when his idol rejects him. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
In Om Shanti Om, we get to see how relationships are complicated in the film industry and not everything is simple. The movie is on Netflix.
Sanju movie gave a glimpse into the life of Sanjay Dutt. It is about him living his life king size, fame, addiction to drugs and more. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Madhur Bhandarkar's movie Fashion on Netflix explores the dark side of the fashion and modelling industry.
The Dirty Picture is on Amazon Prime Video. Vidya Balan's movie is based on Silk Smita. It is about how fame can change one's personality.
Aashiqui 2 is about a man who loses all due to alcoholism. It is not unheard of. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video.
Luck By Chance on Netflix is all about how being an actor can have an adverse effect on one's personal relations. It is on Netflix.
The 2005 movie Page 3 is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a journalist who gets to know the superficial lives of celebrities.
Ranjish Hi Sahi is on JioCinema. The show is about a married filmmaker who falls in love with a Bollywood diva. It showcases how not all is shinning and happy as it seems.
Abhimaan on Amazon Prime Video is about a singer encouraging his wife to become a singer. But she gets more fame than him and everything changes.
