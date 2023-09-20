Before Jaane Jaan, Top 10 Bollywood movies based on novels to watch on OTT

The best of Bollywood films that have been based on popular books and novels.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s suspense drama is inspired by Keigo Higashino's bestselling 2005 novel, The Devotion of Suspect X. It starts streaming from September 21.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt-Arjun Kapoor’s rom-com is based on Chetan Bhagat’s best-selling novel of the same name.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt’s patriotic drama was adapted from a novel by Harinder Singh Sikka titled Calling Sehmat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor’s debut film was based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's short Russian story White Nights.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s romantic drama was based on a book by Chetan Bhagat by the same name.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film was based on Chetan Bhagat’s bestseller Five Point Someone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on Chetan Bhagat's novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life, the film features Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkumar Rao.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj’s film was based on William Shakespeare’s novel Hamlet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor’s rom-com was an adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Emma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s movie was based on a Bengali novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vishal Bhardwaj’s superhit film was adapted from the play Othello by Shakespeare.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
