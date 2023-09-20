Before Jaane Jaan, Top 10 Bollywood movies based on novels to watch on OTT

The best of Bollywood films that have been based on popular books and novels.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

Jaane Jaan (Netflix)

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s suspense drama is inspired by Keigo Higashino's bestselling 2005 novel, The Devotion of Suspect X. It starts streaming from September 21.

2 States (Disney+ Hotstar)

Alia Bhatt-Arjun Kapoor’s rom-com is based on Chetan Bhagat’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Raazi (Amazon Prime Video)

Alia Bhatt’s patriotic drama was adapted from a novel by Harinder Singh Sikka titled Calling Sehmat.

Saawariya (Amazon Prime Video)

Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor’s debut film was based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's short Russian story White Nights.

Half Girlfriend (Google Play)

Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s romantic drama was based on a book by Chetan Bhagat by the same name.

3 Idiots (Amazon Prime Video)

Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film was based on Chetan Bhagat’s bestseller Five Point Someone.

Kai Po Che! (Netflix)

Based on Chetan Bhagat's novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life, the film features Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkumar Rao.

Haider (Netflix)

Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj’s film was based on William Shakespeare’s novel Hamlet.

Aisha (Disney+ Hotstar)

Sonam Kapoor’s rom-com was an adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Emma.

Devdas (Eros Now)

Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s movie was based on a Bengali novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay.

Omkara (JioCinema)

Vishal Bhardwaj’s superhit film was adapted from the play Othello by Shakespeare.

