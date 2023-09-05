Before Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jaane Jaan, Top 10 thrillers to watch on Netflix

Mystery thriller film to watch on streaming giant NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming film Jaane Jaan is a mystery thriller and an adaptation of the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film also starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat will stream on Netflix from 21st September 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A university heartthrob is accused of sexual harassment and his girlfriend is out to find the truth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A woman marries hungry for love marries several times after her each husband dies mysteriously.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A man’s life is changed after a mysterious strange call from himself.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A troubled divorcee gets embroiled in a murder mystery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A blind pianist becomes embroiled in a murder mystery that challenges his senses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A renowned novelist gets embroiled in 2 murders.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A businesswoman seeks revenge for a crime she's accused of but claims innocence.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A small-town cop must navigate a complex murder case involving a wealthy family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a murder mystery starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A gripping tale of a common man who uses his wit to outsmart the police in a murder investigation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!