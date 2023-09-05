Before Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jaane Jaan, Top 10 thrillers to watch on Netflix

Mystery thriller film to watch on streaming giant Netflix

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Jaane Jaan

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming film Jaane Jaan is a mystery thriller and an adaptation of the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X.

Jaane Jaan release

The film also starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat will stream on Netflix from 21st September 2023.

Guilty

A university heartthrob is accused of sexual harassment and his girlfriend is out to find the truth.

7 Khoon Maaf

A woman marries hungry for love marries several times after her each husband dies mysteriously.

Karthik Calling Karthik

A man’s life is changed after a mysterious strange call from himself.

The Girl on the Train

A troubled divorcee gets embroiled in a murder mystery.

Andhadhun

A blind pianist becomes embroiled in a murder mystery that challenges his senses.

Ittefaq

A renowned novelist gets embroiled in 2 murders.

Badla

A businesswoman seeks revenge for a crime she's accused of but claims innocence.

Raat Akeli Hai

A small-town cop must navigate a complex murder case involving a wealthy family.

Haseen Dilruba

This is a murder mystery starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane.

Drishyam

A gripping tale of a common man who uses his wit to outsmart the police in a murder investigation.

