Before Kareena, Tabu, Kriti in Crew, Top 10 stars who played air hostesses and pilots on screen
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2024
The first look of The Crew film is out. Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to play an air hostess in the movie.
Along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu will also be the member of The Crew.
Kriti Sanon is also a part of the team and it looks like the three divas are ready to fly high with The Crew.
Before the three ladies, Sonam Kapoor enthralled all as a gusty air hostess in Neerja. The story was based on Neerja Bhanot.
Kangana Ranaut flew high as she turned an Indian Air Force pilot in Tejas.
Hrithik Roshan was a total badass in Fighter. He played an Indian Air Force officer in the film.
Deepika Padukone too joined Hrithik Roshan as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore in Fighter.
Janhvi Kapoor played the titular role of Indian Air Force officer and former helicopter pilot Gunjan Saxena in the film.
Bipasha Basu played an in-flight supervisor in the movie Zameen.
Madhuri Dixit played Shivani Chopra, an air hostess in the movie Anjaam. It is a psychological thriller with Shah Rukh Khan as the hero.
Soha Ali Khan was an air hostess named Neha in a movie called Dil Mange More.
Esha Deol played an air hostess in a movie called Hijack.
