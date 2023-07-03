Before Kartik Aaryan vs Akshay Kumar these Bollywood biggies clashed at the box office
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2023
Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is expected to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 on Diwali next year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgan’s Shivaay clashed with Ranbir Kapoor’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn locked horn with Akshay Kumar for Thank God and Ram Setu releasing on the same day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
John Abraham’s Batla House was released with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal on 15th August 2019.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif and Sonakshi Sinha clashed at the box office for Phone Bhoot and Double XL.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G clashed with Parineeti Chopra’s Code Name Tiranga.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan’s Lagaan clashed with Sunny Deol’s Gadar at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan clashed with Ranveer Singh at the box office for Dilwali and Bajirao Mastani.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor and Sunny Deol will lock horns for Animal and Gadar 2 as they will release on 11th August 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
