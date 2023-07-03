Before Kartik Aaryan vs Akshay Kumar these Bollywood biggies clashed at the box office

Jul 03, 2023

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is expected to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 on Diwali next year.

Ajay Devgan’s Shivaay clashed with Ranbir Kapoor’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Ajay Devgn locked horn with Akshay Kumar for Thank God and Ram Setu releasing on the same day.

John Abraham’s Batla House was released with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal on 15th August 2019.

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan at the box office.

Katrina Kaif and Sonakshi Sinha clashed at the box office for Phone Bhoot and Double XL.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G clashed with Parineeti Chopra’s Code Name Tiranga.

Aamir Khan’s Lagaan clashed with Sunny Deol’s Gadar at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan clashed with Ranveer Singh at the box office for Dilwali and Bajirao Mastani.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sunny Deol will lock horns for Animal and Gadar 2 as they will release on 11th August 2023.

