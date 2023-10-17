Before Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3, watch these Top 10 movies with a female spy on OTT

Take a look at Bollywood movies that have female spies.

Oct 17, 2023

Tiger 3 - Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is gearing up for Tiger where she will reprise her role of an ISI agent Zoya from the Tiger series.

Pathaan - Amazon Prime Video

Deepika Padukone plays an ISI agent you team up with Shah Rukh Khan in the spy thriller action drama.

Raazi - Amazon Prime Video

Alia Bhatt plays an undercover Indian spy in Pakistan.

Kahaani - Amazon Prime Video

Vidya Balan acts as a pregnant woman in search of her husband but in real is a spy agent.

Naam Shabana - Netflix

Taapsee Pannu is a covert operative in this espionage thriller.

Force 2 - Netflix

Sonakshi Sinha plays an Indian intelligent agent who teams up with John Abraham a police officer.

Ek Tha Tiger - Amazon Prime Video

Katrina Kaif portrays an intelligence agent from Pakistan.

Agent Vinod - JioCinema

Kareena Kapoor Khan takes on a spy role in this action-packed film.

Madras Cafe - Netflix

Nargis Fakhri plays an international journalist caught up in espionage.

Phantom - Netflix

Katrina Kaif and Saif Ali Khan work as undercover agents to bring terrorists to justice.

D-Day - Amazon Prime Video

Huma Qureshi appears as a RAW agent in this thrilling movie.

