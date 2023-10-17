Before Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3, watch these Top 10 movies with a female spy on OTT

Take a look at Bollywood movies that have female spies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023
Katrina Kaif is gearing up for Tiger where she will reprise her role of an ISI agent Zoya from the Tiger series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone plays an ISI agent you team up with Shah Rukh Khan in the spy thriller action drama.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt plays an undercover Indian spy in Pakistan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan acts as a pregnant woman in search of her husband but in real is a spy agent.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee Pannu is a covert operative in this espionage thriller.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonakshi Sinha plays an Indian intelligent agent who teams up with John Abraham a police officer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif portrays an intelligence agent from Pakistan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan takes on a spy role in this action-packed film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nargis Fakhri plays an international journalist caught up in espionage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif and Saif Ali Khan work as undercover agents to bring terrorists to justice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Huma Qureshi appears as a RAW agent in this thrilling movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!