Before Kazi, top 10 psychological thrillers to watch on OTT platforms
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 14, 2023
Kazi is all set to be a psychological thriller directed by Sheba Ghosh which tries to portray intricate delicate human emotions.
The movie is expected to be released on 18th December on OTT platforms, till then here are some more similar psychological thrillers that you can watch on OTT.
Andhadhun is a thriller of a visually impaired man who gets entangled in a murder case alongside other mysterious events. On Netflix.
Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, the story of a police officer fighting his own demons as he continues investigating the death of a movie star. On Netflix.
Inspired by the life of a real-life serial killer, Raman Raghav 2.0 explores the relationship between a deranged killer and a corrupt cop. On Zee5.
A pregnant woman arrives in Kolkata in search of her missing husband. As she continues she finds out mysterious bends in the story, watch Kahaani on JioCinema.
A young girl goes missing and with it the dark secrets of many people get revealed. Watch Ugly. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Badla is a revenge story and a cat and mouse between a businesswoman and a lawyer revolving around a murder mystery. On Netflix.
A Wednesday is an interesting story of a common man who takes in hostages to demand justice for bombings. On Netflix.
Drishyam, the story of a family man willing to do anything to save his family. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Phobia, the story of an artist who becomes increasingly paranoid after a traumatic experience. On Prime Video.
Ek Hasina Thi explores themes of psychological manipulation in the revenge story of a woman against his lover. On Prime Video.
