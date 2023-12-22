Before Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, top 10 dramedies you must watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 22, 2023

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is releasing on Netflix on December 26, 2023. It is full of heart, emotions and comedy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 on Netflix shares a very strong message in a fun and entertaining way.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Great Indian Family on Amazon Prime Video is a family drama with tons of comedy. It is about a Hindu man who learns that he is Muslim by birth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a romantic comedy with loads of drama. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hum Do Hamare Do is about a man who hires two elderly to pose as his parents. It's because his lover wants to marry someone with family. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Piku on SonyLiv is about a father-daughter bond that strengthens over a roadtrip.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Goodbye movie on Netflix is about a chaotic family trying to grieve post mother's demise.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Darlings on Netflix is a comedy with lots of thrill. Alia Bhatt plays a married woman who is in an abusive marriage. She is out to seek revenge.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jugjugg Jeeyo on Amazon Prime Video is a family comedy drama. The story revolves around a couple and their turbulent marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Doctor G starring Ayushmann Khurrana is about a male medical student put up in a gynaecology department. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mimi on Netflix is to be watched for Kriti Sanon's acting brilliance. It is about a girl who agrees to be a surrogate to a couple but then they have a change of mind.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Korean beauty secrets we learnt in 2023 and will be carrying into 2024

 

 Find Out More