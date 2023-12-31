Before Killer Soup, top 10 mystery crime thriller web series on OTT that will keep you hooked
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 31, 2023
Killer Soup releases on Netflix on January 11. Until then, these mystery crime thrillers will keep you engaged.
Kohrra is on Netflix. It is a murder mystery with some very shocking twists.
Kaalkoot on JioCinema is thrilling and how. The story is about a disinterested cop being assigned an acid attack case.
Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video will send chills down your spine. It is about a serial killer targeting women in mysterious ways.
Asur season 1 and 2 on JioCinema will keep you hooked. The first season ends on a cliff-hanger forcing you to binge-watch part 2.
Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya is Disney+Hotstar original. It is about an IAS officer who is set to solve a twisted murder mystery.
Pataal Lok is a crime thriller revolving around a cop investigating an assassination case. The mystery around the murderer will leave you intrigued. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Duranga is on Zee5. It is an investigative web series surrounding a woman who finds secrets about her husband's twisted past.
Aranyak on Netflix is a story of a cop trying to find a foreign missing teen in a mysterious misty town.
Sacred Games on Netflix stars Saif Ali Khan as a cop and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as gangster Ganesh Gaitonde.
Code M on JioCinema is another engaging crime thriller series that is a must watch.
Rudra: The Edge of Darkness on Disney+Hotstar is a psychological crime thriller that will leave your minds boggled. It stars Ajay Devgn as a cop.
Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley on SonyLiv is an edge-of-the-seat murder mystery drama with crazy twists.
