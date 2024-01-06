Before Killer Soup, top 10 offbeat web series to watch and enjoy on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2024
Killer Soup starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee is going to release on Netflix on January 11, 2023.
The trailer suggests that Killer Soup has a unique and offbeat storyline that will attract the audiences.
Kaala Paani on Netflix too appeared to be offbeat. The web series was about a mysterious illness taking spreading over Andaman and Nicobar islands.
Guns & Gulaabs on Netflix has also been described as offbeat. The web series is about a cop and gangsters running drug cartel.
Choona on Netflix is about a gang who find a common enemy and make a plan to seek revenge.
Leila starring Huma Qureshi is set in a dystopian future. It is about a woman searching for her lost child. The show is on Netflix.
Sacred Games is not a usual thriller. It is offbeat, unique and interesting. Watch it on Netflix.
Kaafir on Zee5 is about a Pakistani woman who enters India by mistake. As she gets treated as a militant, a journalist comes to her rescue.
Taj Mahal 1989 mixes love with politics. The web series is on Netflix.
Smoke on Amazon Prime Video has Jim Sarbh, Gulshan Devaiah and many more. It is about drug cartels, unimaginable crime and more.
Made in Heaven on Amazon Prime Video has two seasons. It is about wedding planners who face many challenges in their profession and personal lives.
Breathe: Into the Shadows on Amazon Prime Video is a highly acclaimed web series starring Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh and more.
