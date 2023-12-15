Before Killer Soup, Top 8 Best Indian crime thrillers to watch on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 15, 2023
Manoj Bajpayee starrer Killer Soup is all set to premiere on January 11 as revealed by Netflix India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The web series is said to be inspired by real-life news headlines and also stars Konkona Sensharma.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paatal Lok is a series exploring the dark side of corruption and crime in society. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rangbaaz is a series inspired by true events, portraying the rise and fall of a criminal, watch on Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aarya follows a woman's journey into the criminal world to protect her family after her husband's illegal activities are revealed. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The thriller series, Special Ops follows an intelligence officer's quest to uncover a conspiracy involving terrorist attacks. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Breathe is a crime drama revolving around a father's trying to save his dying son leading to a series of crimes. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kannamoochi is a Tamil thriller series involving a kidnapping and an intricate web of secrets. On SonyLIV.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jamtara is a series based on true events about young scammers running a phishing scam in a small town. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhay is a crime thriller series following an investigating officer solving cases while battling his inner demons. On Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Salaar Star cast revealed: All the important actors in Prabhas' new movie
Find Out More