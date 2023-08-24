Before King of Kotha, Top 10 Dulquer Salmaan films on OTT that are a must watch

Here's a list of Dulquer Salmaan movies that you can watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023

Sita Ramam

Available on Amazon Prime Video, the film starring Dulquer and Mrunal Thakur is among the most loved love stories.

Chup: Revenge of the Artist

The film that also has Sunny Deol in a pivotal role is an edgy story of a serial killer. It is on Zee5.

Kurup

The film on Netflix is based on criminal Sukumara Kurup. Dulquer is simply excellent.

Charlie

The Malayalam film is on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is as interesting as it can get.

OK Kanmani

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Bangalore Days

The film was lauded for stellar performances by Fahadh Faasil and Dulquer. The movie is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Vikramadithyan

The film on Zee5 has Dulquer Salmaan playing a son of a dishonoured thief fighting to be a police officer.

Ustad Hotel

It is a touching tale of how a grandson helps grandfather achieve his dreams. The movie is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Solo

The movie is an experimental anthology film with Dulquer Salmaan playing various characters. It is on MXPlayer.

Kali

The film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Sai Pallavi. The gangster drama is on Disney+Hotstar.

Comrade in America

It is a story of a communist from Kerala who travels to America. The movie is on YouTube.

King of Kotha

And the latest is King of Kotha that has released in theatres.

