Before Kingston, Top 10 sea horror films to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

Here is a list of must-watch sea horror films

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023

Kingston

Kamal Haasan launched the first poster of Kingston, an upcoming sea horror film starring GV Prakash.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship - Amazon Prime Video

Vicky Kaushal is appointed to investigate a mysterious ship which happens to be haunted.

Bait - Amazon Prime Video

This Australian thriller features a group of people trapped in a flooded supermarket with a great white shark after a tsunami.

Crawl - Amazon Prime Video

A woman and her father must escape a rapidly flooding house in Florida while dealing with aggressive alligators.

Underwater - Amazon Prime Video

A group of researchers encounters mysterious and deadly creatures while stuck seven miles deep in the Mariana Trench.

47 Meters Down - Amazon Prime Video

Two sisters are trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean, leading to a desperate fight for survival.

Open Water - Amazon Prime Video

Based on a true story, this film follows a couple who become stranded in shark-infested waters during a scuba diving trip.

The Shallows - Sony Liv

Blake Lively stars in this survival thriller where she's trapped on a rock with a great white shark circling her.

Jaws - Jio Cinema

The iconic thriller about a great white shark terrorizing a beach community.

Deep Blue Sea 3 - Amazon Prime Video

This is a survival sea horror film about a marine biologist studying climate change who is attacked by three bull sharks.

