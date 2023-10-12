Before Kingston, Top 10 sea horror films to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

Here is a list of must-watch sea horror filmsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023
Kamal Haasan launched the first poster of Kingston, an upcoming sea horror film starring GV Prakash.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal is appointed to investigate a mysterious ship which happens to be haunted.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Australian thriller features a group of people trapped in a flooded supermarket with a great white shark after a tsunami.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A woman and her father must escape a rapidly flooding house in Florida while dealing with aggressive alligators.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A group of researchers encounters mysterious and deadly creatures while stuck seven miles deep in the Mariana Trench.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Two sisters are trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean, leading to a desperate fight for survival.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on a true story, this film follows a couple who become stranded in shark-infested waters during a scuba diving trip.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Blake Lively stars in this survival thriller where she's trapped on a rock with a great white shark circling her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The iconic thriller about a great white shark terrorizing a beach community.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a survival sea horror film about a marine biologist studying climate change who is attacked by three bull sharks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
