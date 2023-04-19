Salman Khan's best multi-starrer films that rocked the box office

Salman Khan is gearing up for multi-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to release on 21st April. Before that take a look at his films having ensemble cast and impressed fans.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 19, 2023

Hum Saath Saath Hain

This family drama by Rajshri Films is an all-time watcher.

Hum Aapke Hai Koun

This family drama is considered one of the best movies of Salman’s career.

Karan Arjun

Karan Arjun is an iconic blockbuster hit and highest grosser film of that time.

Ready

Ready is one the best masala entertainer earning 180 crores at the box office.

No Entry

The comedy-drama leads to confusion and uproarious circumstances after the boys indulge in extra marital affairs.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan made a business of Rs 858.8 crore at the box office.

Salaam-E-Ishq

This romantic drama explores 6 stories of couples who are trying to overcome their relationship conflicts.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

This musical romance drama is considered one of the best movies of Salman Khan. It was a box-office hit then.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

A hot-tempered guy Sameer falls in love with his neighbour but his roommate Sunny tries to ruin Sameer’s chances.

Partner

Partner is a rom com drama featuring Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif, Govinda and other star cast.

