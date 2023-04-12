Salman Khan Eid releases that did well at the box office
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2023
Will Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is slated for an Eid release this year, bring back the charm?
Salman Khan's Wanted that had an Eid release crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office.
Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonu Sood's Dabangg collected Rs 220 crore in total.
Salman Khan and Kareen Kapoor Khan's Bodyguard crossed Rs 200 crore and globally crossed Rs 250 crore.
Ek Tha Tiger had Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif crossed Rs 300 crore globally and the overall collection was Rs 334 crore.
Salman Khan's Kick made Rs 388 crore at the box office.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan had Salman with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It made Rs 969 crore globally.
Sultan had Salman Khan, Amit Sadh, and Anushka Sharma. It made Rs 614 crore at the box office.
Tubelight did not do that well but still crossed Rs 200 crore.
Salman Khan was seen with Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Bobby Deol in Race 3 which made Rs 300 crore.
