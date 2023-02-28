Before Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan track Billi Billi, these are Top 10 Salman Khan chartbusters we can't get over

Bollywood actor Salman Khan announced the release of the second song, Billi Billi from his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. A look at his other chart buster songs.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2023

Billi Billi

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Billi Billi is out.

Seeti Maar

Seeti Maar from Tadhe song is the most played party song.

Munna Badnaam Hua

Munna Badnaam Hua from Dabangg 3 is another hit song.

Oh Oh Jane Jaana

Oh Oh Jane Jaana from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya is still loved the most.

Jaanam Samjha Karo

Anu Malik composition is one of the chartbusters.

Dhinka Chika

Dhinka Chika song featured Salman Khan and Asin.

Just Chill

This popular dance number featured Khan brothers with Katrina Kaif.

Jumme Ki Raat

Mika Singh sang this song for Salman Khan in Kick.

Hello Brother

Salman Khan's this song was one of the biggest hits till date.

Chandi Ki Daal Par

Salman Khan-Rani Mukerji's dance number set the screens on fire.

