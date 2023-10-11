Before kissing Rashmika Mandanna in Animal, Top 10 times Ranbir Kapoor got serial kisser tag

Ranbir Kapoor cannot stop kissing Rashmika Mandanna in the new Animal song Hua Main. Here's a look at times when RK kissed on-screen.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna 

Ranbir and Rashmika tell their families about their love but don't accept and hence, they elope. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha Kapoor 

Ranbir has kissed Shraddha in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nargis Fakhri 

Ranbir and Nargis kissed each other in Rockstar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone 

Ranbir and Deepika kissed for the first time after their break-up for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Minisha Lamba 

Ranbir has smooched Minisha in Bachna Ae Haseeno. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bipasha Basu 

RK also kissed Bipasha in the rom-com movie. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone again 

Ranbir kissed Deepika in Tamasha as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt 

Real couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared an on-screen kiss in Brahmastra.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma 

Ranbir and Anushka have kissed each other in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and also Bombay Velvet. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif 

Katrina and Ranbir shared a kiss in Jagga Jasoos. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka and Ranbir worked in Anjaani Anjaani. They also shared a kiss. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal release 

Animal has been pushed to December. It was supposed to release in August. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2 box office collection day 61: Sunny Deol film continues to win audiences in theaters despite OTT release

 

 Find Out More