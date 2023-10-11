Before kissing Rashmika Mandanna in Animal, Top 10 times Ranbir Kapoor got serial kisser tag

Ranbir Kapoor cannot stop kissing Rashmika Mandanna in the new Animal song Hua Main. Here's a look at times when RK kissed on-screen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023
Ranbir and Rashmika tell their families about their love but don't accept and hence, they elope.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir has kissed Shraddha in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir and Nargis kissed each other in Rockstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir and Deepika kissed for the first time after their break-up for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir has smooched Minisha in Bachna Ae Haseeno.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
RK also kissed Bipasha in the rom-com movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir kissed Deepika in Tamasha as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Real couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared an on-screen kiss in Brahmastra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir and Anushka have kissed each other in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and also Bombay Velvet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina and Ranbir shared a kiss in Jagga Jasoos.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka and Ranbir worked in Anjaani Anjaani. They also shared a kiss.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Animal has been pushed to December. It was supposed to release in August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!