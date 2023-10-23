Before Koffee With Karan 8, here are the Top 10 most popular episodes of Karan Johar's show as per IMDb

A look at the top episodes of Koffee With Karan over seasons that were most loved.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023
The most popular episode of Koffee With Karan is the one that had Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji as guests. It was the first episode of the first season and it was thoroughly entertaining.
The first episode of second season saw Kuch Kuch Hota Hai trio, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, as guests. It was a laugh riot with all three being their candid best.
The season seven was opened by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The actress spoke about her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor and more on the show. It was loved by fans.
Fans were more than excited to see Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor's bonding as both of them have a common connection - Deepika Padukone. They appeared together on episode 4 of season 5.
Two of the leading ladies of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt appeared together on Koffee With Karan in season 6 and got everyone talking with their candid confessions.
The episode one of season was the most entertaining one as it had Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt. It also got a rating of 8.5.
Two enthu-cutlets, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh churned out the best episode of season 8. Ranveer's antics especially made people laugh.
The episode that saw Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan being candid talkers was much loved too. The senior filmmaker revealed some fun stories about the Dabangg Khan.
In season 7, Samantha Ruth Prabhu marked her Koffee With Karan debut. She was accompanied by Akshay Kumar. She spoke about her divorce and more.
For her Koffee With Karan debut, Sara Ali Khan appeared with father Saif Ali Khan. Her confidence earned her a lot of praises.
Now it is time for Koffee With Karan season 8. The show is going to air from October 26. It will be up on Disney+Hotstar.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are going to be the first guests on the show. The promo is already out.
