Before Koffee With Karan 8, These Top 9 celebs were the most scandalous on the show

Koffee with Karan has become a platform of controversies, let's take a look at Bollywood celebs who were most scandalous.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023

Koffee with Karan 8

The most popular celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan is returning with a brand new season 8 starting on 26th October 2023.

Controversial celebs

Before streaming on to KWK 8 let's take a look at the most controversial celebs on the show.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor has been the most controversial celeb on the show from calling Aishwarya aunty, judging actors looks, speaking poorly about Ranbir Kapoor and more.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Karan Johar on his show calling him flag bearer of nepotism.

Hardik Pandya

Indian cricketer passed sexist and misogynistic comments using derogatory tone towards women.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone spoke ill about her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor that he should endorse condoms.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan referred Vijay Deverakonda as cheese and passed him around with Janhvi Kapoor.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh sparked controversy when he asked to pinch her ass on the show.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan made fun of global icon Priyanka Chopra’s accent after she started working in Hollywood.

Emraan Hashmi

In one of the episodes, Emraan Hashmi described Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as plastic.

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor’s botox comment for Preity Zinta didn’t go well the audience.

