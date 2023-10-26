Before Koffee With Karan 8, These Top 9 celebs were the most scandalous on the show

Koffee with Karan has become a platform of controversies, let's take a look at Bollywood celebs who were most scandalous.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023
The most popular celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan is returning with a brand new season 8 starting on 26th October 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before streaming on to KWK 8 let's take a look at the most controversial celebs on the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor has been the most controversial celeb on the show from calling Aishwarya aunty, judging actors looks, speaking poorly about Ranbir Kapoor and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Karan Johar on his show calling him flag bearer of nepotism.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian cricketer passed sexist and misogynistic comments using derogatory tone towards women.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone spoke ill about her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor that he should endorse condoms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan referred Vijay Deverakonda as cheese and passed him around with Janhvi Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh sparked controversy when he asked to pinch her ass on the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan made fun of global icon Priyanka Chopra’s accent after she started working in Hollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In one of the episodes, Emraan Hashmi described Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as plastic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tusshar Kapoor’s botox comment for Preity Zinta didn’t go well the audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!