Before Kohrra, top 10 murder mysteries to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2023

Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video is one of the most gripping murder mysteries.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asur series revolves around a serial killer who considers himself to be the reincarnated version of the devil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam 1 and 2 will keep you at the edge of the seat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talvar series is said to be based on Aarushi murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rahasya a 2015 film is a gripping murder mystery on Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Haseen Dillruba on Netflix is about a woman who is suspected of killing her husband.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Great Indian Murder is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badla on Netflix is about a woman accused of killing her lover. Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan solve the mystery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Criminal Justice has Vikrant Massey playing the role of a normal cab driver who gets wrongly accused of a murder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

U-turn falls under supernatural genre. People breaking rules traffic rules get murdered.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: The most khatarnak stunts of all seasons of Rohit Shetty show

 

 Find Out More