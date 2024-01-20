Before Kriti Sanon in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, these Indian celebs charmed as robots 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2024

Kriti Sanon plays Sifra in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. 

Sifra stands for Super intelligent female robot automation. The trailer looks good and Kriti seems to be doing a fine job... 

Before Kriti in TBMAUJ, the following celebs played robots in the movie...

Jhanak Shukla was the first young actress who played a robot and charmed us all. 

Rajinikanth played the role of a robot. He had a dual role, one of a man and the second of a robot.  

He played a good robot gone rogue. 

Amy Jackson played a robot in Robot Nila in 2.0.  

Shah Rukh Khan also played a robot in Ra.One. 

Arjun Rampal played a robot villain in Ra.One. 

Ridhima Pandit played a female robot in Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant. 

Ketki Mategaonkar played a robot in Phuntroo. 

