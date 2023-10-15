Before Leo and Animal, check the most violent Indian films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Watch Badlapur and more action/violent films before new movies Leo, Animal and more.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023

NH 10 on JioCinema

Anushka Sharma's film NH 10 is not for faint hearted. It is as violent as it can get. It is on JioCinema.

Ghajini on Zee5

Aamir Khan's Ghajini is gruesome and holds some of the most violent scenes.

Gangs of Wasseypur on Netflix

Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer is a violent film demonstrating clash between two gangsters.

Zinda on SonyLiv

The movie starring Sanjay Dutt is quite disturbing and horrifying. It is about a man who is released 15 years later of being kidnapped.

Rakta Charitra on Amazon Prime Video

Vivek Oberoi and Suriya starrer Rakta Charitra is about a violent clash for power.

Badlapur on JioCinema

Starring Varun Dhawan, it is a revenge saga with some very gory scenes.

Bandit Queen on Amazon Prime Video

It is considered to be the most violent Hindi film till date. The film narrates the life of Phoolan Devi.

Mardaani 2 on Amazon Prime Video

Mardaani 2 starring Rani Mukerji revolves around a psychopath who rapes and brutally kills women. Rani Mukerji is a cop assigned to find the killer.

Paanch on YouTube

Anurag Kashyap's film was reportedly banned due to its violent and controversial scenes.

Gulaal on YouTube

Another Anurag Kashyap film that was extremely violent was Gulaal.

Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay

Now it is time for Leo. The teaser, posters and trailer of Leo have given fans enough assurance that the film is going to be high on action.

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor is going to be high on violence too. It releases on December 1.

