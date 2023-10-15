Before Leo and Animal, check the most violent Indian films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Watch Badlapur and more action/violent films before new movies Leo, Animal and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023
Anushka Sharma's film NH 10 is not for faint hearted. It is as violent as it can get. It is on JioCinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan's Ghajini is gruesome and holds some of the most violent scenes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer is a violent film demonstrating clash between two gangsters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie starring Sanjay Dutt is quite disturbing and horrifying. It is about a man who is released 15 years later of being kidnapped.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vivek Oberoi and Suriya starrer Rakta Charitra is about a violent clash for power.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Varun Dhawan, it is a revenge saga with some very gory scenes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is considered to be the most violent Hindi film till date. The film narrates the life of Phoolan Devi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mardaani 2 starring Rani Mukerji revolves around a psychopath who rapes and brutally kills women. Rani Mukerji is a cop assigned to find the killer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anurag Kashyap's film was reportedly banned due to its violent and controversial scenes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another Anurag Kashyap film that was extremely violent was Gulaal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now it is time for Leo. The teaser, posters and trailer of Leo have given fans enough assurance that the film is going to be high on action.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor is going to be high on violence too. It releases on December 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
