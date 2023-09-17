Before Leo, best of Thalapathy Vijay movies to watch on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

Here is a list of Thalapathy Vijay's best movies to watch online

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2023

Leo

Leo is Thalapathy Vijay’s most awaited gangster movie slated to release on 19th October 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thuppakki

Thalapathy Vijay plays an army captain in this action thriller streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mersal

This is a tale of revenge and corruption streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigil

This sports drama of a football coach training women’s team and avenging his father’s death is available on Amazon Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Master

A professor fights against gangster who use school children for criminal activities. Available on Amazon Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaththi

This action thriller is available to watch on Zee 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Theri

A father has to face his past while saving his daughter from kidnappers. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghilli

This is one of the best Thalapathy Vijay’s movies to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varisu

Varisu is about a happy-go-lucky man taking responsibility of a business empire after his father’s death. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pokkiri

Prabhudeva directorial romantic suspense thriller film is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beast

This action thriller about spy and terrorist is streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan box office collection day 10: Shah Rukh Khan film on par with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 on second Saturday

 

 Find Out More