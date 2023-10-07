Before Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay, Top 10 Tamil action movies on OTT that are a must watch

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Leo is going to be high on action. Will it be better than these films?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023
The film is all about a man protecting his sister from gangsters. It is on Netflix.
The film is a story of a man who takes over his father's mighty business. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
The film on Amazon Prime Video is about power and more. It is high on action.
It is a sci-fi film with tons of action. The movie is on Zee5.
Dhanush is a cool teacher who knows how to fight the evil forces turning education into business. It is on Netflix.
The film sees Dhanush in a very different avatar. He's raw and rugged. It is on SonyLiv.
The film has been directed by Atlee. The action crime thriller is on DIsney Plus Hotstar.
One of the classiest action films in recent times is Vikram. It is on Zee5.
Even at 72, Rajinikanth is able to pull off killer action sequences. Jailer is his latest film and is on Amazon Prime Video.
A committed cop takes up the charge to put an end to a notorious criminal bike gang. It is on Zee5.
Now it's time for Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to leave everyone floored with its crazy action sequences. Trailer has already given us a glimpse.
The movie helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is going to release on October 19.
