Before Leo with Thalapathy Vijay, Top Lokesh Kanagaraj movies that prove he's the box office king

Here's the list of Lokesh Kanagaraj movies that were a BO hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023
Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the biggest names of the South film industry. The director has worked with many big names from South cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His next film is Leo that stars Thalapathy Vijay in the leading role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A new poster of Leo was dropped today by the makers and fans are already going gaga over it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
But before Leo enthralls all, here's a list of Lokesh Kanagaraj films that made him the box office king.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
First up is Vikram that starred Kamal Haasan in the lead. The film is one of the highest grossers as it almost touched the Rs 500 crores with its worldwide collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film also bagged Kamal Haasan the Popular Choice Best Actor Award at SIIMA 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another film of Lokesh Kanagaraj that did tremendously well is Master.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kangaraj's combination worked really well and the film crossed Rs 200 crores mark at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another very popular and successful film of Lokesh is Kaithi. It was a box office success as it crossed Rs 100 crores mark.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It even had a Bollywood remake in Ajay Devgn's Bholaa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lokesh's directorial venture Maanagaram was a critically acclaimed film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lokesh Kanagaraj is now going to work with mighty Rajinikanth for his next.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!