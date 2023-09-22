Before Leo with Thalapathy Vijay, Top Lokesh Kanagaraj movies that prove he's the box office king

Here's the list of Lokesh Kanagaraj movies that were a BO hit.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023

Lokesh Kanagaraj - The top director

Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the biggest names of the South film industry. The director has worked with many big names from South cinema.

Leo - The big next

His next film is Leo that stars Thalapathy Vijay in the leading role.

Leo new poster

A new poster of Leo was dropped today by the makers and fans are already going gaga over it.

Box office king

But before Leo enthralls all, here's a list of Lokesh Kanagaraj films that made him the box office king.

Vikram - Blockbuster

First up is Vikram that starred Kamal Haasan in the lead. The film is one of the highest grossers as it almost touched the Rs 500 crores with its worldwide collection.

Best Actor

The film also bagged Kamal Haasan the Popular Choice Best Actor Award at SIIMA 2023.

Master - A biggie

Another film of Lokesh Kanagaraj that did tremendously well is Master.

Master Box Office collection

Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kangaraj's combination worked really well and the film crossed Rs 200 crores mark at the box office.

Kaithi - A success

Another very popular and successful film of Lokesh is Kaithi. It was a box office success as it crossed Rs 100 crores mark.

Bollywood remake

It even had a Bollywood remake in Ajay Devgn's Bholaa.

Maanagaram

Lokesh's directorial venture Maanagaram was a critically acclaimed film.

Thalaivar 171

Lokesh Kanagaraj is now going to work with mighty Rajinikanth for his next.

