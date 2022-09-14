All about Gigi Hadid's love life

Here's the list of men Gigi Hadid was linked to before Leonardo DiCaprio.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Cody Simpson

Gigi Hadid and Cody Simpson ended their affair in 2015, as reported by instyle.com.

Lewis Hamilton

Gigi Hadid allegedly had an affair with professional racer Lewis Hamilton.

Joe Jonas

Reports suggest that Joe Jonas and Gigi Hadid also had an affair.

Tyler Cameron

Gigi and Tyler allegedly had a very short affair.

Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik first dated in 2016 and then got together again in 2019. They also have a daughter together named Khai.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Gigi Hadid is now linked to Leonardo DiCaprio as they were spotted together on a few occasions.

