Before Lust Stories 2 these Indian web series on OTT had bold intimate scenes

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 27, 2023

Gandi Baat on Alt Balaji breaks all the rules of boldness and that’s why don’t watch it with anyone even by mistake.

Lovely Massage Parlor on Ullu has spicy bold scenes.

Kavita Bhabhi on Ullu also has many hot scenes.

Rasika Duggal has done pretty bold scenes in Mirzapur. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Rasbhari is one of the boldest web series of Amazon Prime Video, in which Swara Bhaskar played the lead role. The series is full of bold scenes.

Four More Shots Please has a lot of bold content. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Made in Heaven has Sobhita Dhulipala doing steamy scenes.

Charitraheen is one of the bold series streamed on MX Player.

Kiara Advani gave a very bold scene in the 'Lust Stories' web series.

Palang Tod Siskiyan web series is about the romance of a daughter-in-law with her father-in-law on Ullu app.

Bold content is easily available on OTT.

Do not play these web series in front of your family.

