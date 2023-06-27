Before Lust Stories 2, Top 10 web series on OTT that are about human desires and intimacy
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 27, 2023
Gypsy on Netflix is all about desires, fantasies and more.
Dark Desire is all about sexual desires and more.
Indian web series SHE is also about inner desires leading to power.
Fake Profile on Netflix is finding connection on dating app.
Obsession is about infatuation and more.
Intimacy is all about desires and power.
Four More Shots Please is about women who own who they are.
Tell Me Lies on Hulu is also on this list.
The title Maaya: Slave of Her Desires says it all.
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire is also on the list.
