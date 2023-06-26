Before Lust Stories 2, watch these Indian dramas on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2023

Lust Stories 2 is an upcoming anthology film exploring lust and romance.

Before Lust Stories 2 release on Netflix on 29th June 2023 watch these similar Indian dramas.

Unpaused on Amazon Prime Video is an anthology film about hope, loneliness, forgiveness and positivity.

Ajeeb Daastaans on Netflix centres around unconventional relationships.

Modern Love Mumbai explores various forms of love. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

The Married Woman on Alt Balaji highlights lesbian love.

Paava Kadhaigal is a Tamil anthology dealing with four complex relationship stories.

Lust Stories is a 2018 anthology film about modern relationships.

Lipstick Under My Burkha on Amazon Prime Video is about four women in search of little freedom.

Life In A… Metro streaming on Netflix tells story of 9 people struggling with life and relationship living in Mumbai.

Dus Kahaniyaan is a 2007 film dealing with infidelity, companionship, lust and human emotions. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Turning 30 is women centric urban love story. Watch on Youtube.

