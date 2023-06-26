Before Lust Stories 2, watch these Indian dramas on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2023
Lust Stories 2 is an upcoming anthology film exploring lust and romance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before Lust Stories 2 release on Netflix on 29th June 2023 watch these similar Indian dramas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Unpaused on Amazon Prime Video is an anthology film about hope, loneliness, forgiveness and positivity.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajeeb Daastaans on Netflix centres around unconventional relationships.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Modern Love Mumbai explores various forms of love. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Married Woman on Alt Balaji highlights lesbian love.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paava Kadhaigal is a Tamil anthology dealing with four complex relationship stories.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lust Stories is a 2018 anthology film about modern relationships.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
MicrosoftTeams-image - 2023-06-26T101924.450
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lipstick Under My Burkha on Amazon Prime Video is about four women in search of little freedom.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Life In A… Metro streaming on Netflix tells story of 9 people struggling with life and relationship living in Mumbai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dus Kahaniyaan is a 2007 film dealing with infidelity, companionship, lust and human emotions. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Turning 30 is women centric urban love story. Watch on Youtube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat's first owner, original name and more details
Find Out More