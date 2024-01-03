Before Mammootty’s Bramayugam Top 10 Indian horror films to watch on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 03, 2024
Bramayugam: The Age of Madness is an upcoming Malayalam film horror movie starring Mammootty and Amalda Liz.
The movie poster was recently released and shows Mammootty in a never-seen-before avatar.
Here, are some more Indian Horror movies that you can watch before Bramayugam.
Chhorii is the story of a pregnant lady who must save herself and her child from the horrors of the outside world. On Prime Video.
Dybbuk is the story of a box that is possessed by an evil spirit and a couple who falls prey to that box. On Prime Video.
The Past follows the story of Simran who goes to Yuvraj’s house and a bunch of horrifying events get triggered.
Amavas is a horror movie about a couple who’s weekend plans get disturbed when they discover the dark forces inside their house. On Zee5.
It's all on the shoulder of a 10-year-old girl to save her family from a relentless ghost. Watch Kaali Khuhi on Netflix.
Romancham is a horror comedy story of 7 friends who start to use Ouija board and face supernatural events. On Disney+ Hotstar.
U-Turn is a horror story with a blend of mystery when a journalist gets accused of a murder. On Zee5.
Aswins is a Tamil horror movie about a bunch of bloggers who discover an evil presence in an old British Mansion. On Netflix.
The House Next Door is the story of a family whose new neighbors who are a bit creepy and sketchy. On JioCinema.
Ghost Stories is an anthology series about 4 individuals who face supernatural events in their own lives. On Netflix.
