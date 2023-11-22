Before Mammootty's Kaathal, Top 9 Malayalam films on OTT that are truly a must watch
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 22, 2023
Jeo Baby's Kaathal - The Core, Mammootty's fourth release of the year, is scheduled to debut in theaters in November.
Director Jeo Baby described the picture as a family drama, explaining that it explores the dynamics within a family and goes into the story of the family.
Drishyam 2 seems to be the ideal continuation of the first installment. We find ourselves wondering throughout the entire story about the possible outcome.
In the movie IRUL, a couple experiencing a car breakdown and turning to a stranger for assistance later goes through some exciting but unexpected things in a big house.
Uyare defies the conventional Mollywood formula, in which the protagonist is a hero. The protagonist, a woman, serves as the inspiration for the audience through her narrative.
Director and writer Khalid Rahman's film Love was released in 2020. Based on a married couple who are constantly at odds with one another, it is a psychological film.
In the survival thriller film Helen, a girl finds herself imprisoned in a tiny area without anybody knowing.
The existential dark drama film Moothon is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The movie demonstrates how men can also become victims.
Kappela marks the director's debut for the renowned actor Mohammed Musthafa. The film centers on a misdialed phone call that results in a lovely romantic relationship.
