10 younger actresses Akshay Kumar romanced

Here's a list of young actresses Akshay Kumar have romanced on-screens before romancing Manushi Chhillar in Prithviraj...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Sharma

In Patiala House, Akki romanced Anushka who is 21 years younger than him.

Source: Bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha

In Rowdy Rathore, a 45-year-old Akshay romanced 25-year-old Sonakshi.

Source: Bollywood

Vaani Kapoor

The age gap between Akki and Vaani is 21-years. They were paired together in Bell Bottom.

Source: Bollywood

Kriti Sanon

Akshay romanced Kriti Sanon in Housefull 4 and Bachchhan Paandey. Kriti is 23 years younger than him.

Source: Bollywood

Parineeti Chopra

Akshay and Parineeti who are 22-years-apart were paired together in Kesari.

Source: Bollywood

Kiara Advani

Akshay Kumar worked with a 25-years younger Kiara in Laxmii.

Source: Bollywood

Radhika Apte

Seen in Pad Man together, Akshay and Radhika have an age gap of 18 years.

Source: Bollywood

Amy Jackon

Akshay Kumar's Singh Is Blinng co-star is 25-years younger than him.

Source: Bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar

Akshay and Bhumi worked in Toilet Ek Prem Katha. Akki is 22 years senior to Bhumi.

Source: Bollywood

Manushi Chhillar

Akshay will be seen romancing Manushi in Prithviraj. Manushi is 30 years younger than him.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Nayanthara beats Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna to be the Most Popular Tamil Actress in India

 Find Out More