Here's a list of young actresses Akshay Kumar have romanced on-screens before romancing Manushi Chhillar in Prithviraj...Source: Bollywood
In Patiala House, Akki romanced Anushka who is 21 years younger than him.Source: Bollywood
In Rowdy Rathore, a 45-year-old Akshay romanced 25-year-old Sonakshi.Source: Bollywood
The age gap between Akki and Vaani is 21-years. They were paired together in Bell Bottom.Source: Bollywood
Akshay romanced Kriti Sanon in Housefull 4 and Bachchhan Paandey. Kriti is 23 years younger than him.Source: Bollywood
Akshay and Parineeti who are 22-years-apart were paired together in Kesari.Source: Bollywood
Akshay Kumar worked with a 25-years younger Kiara in Laxmii.Source: Bollywood
Seen in Pad Man together, Akshay and Radhika have an age gap of 18 years.Source: Bollywood
Akshay Kumar's Singh Is Blinng co-star is 25-years younger than him.Source: Bollywood
Akshay and Bhumi worked in Toilet Ek Prem Katha. Akki is 22 years senior to Bhumi.Source: Bollywood
Akshay will be seen romancing Manushi in Prithviraj. Manushi is 30 years younger than him.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!