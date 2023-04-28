Met Gala: Indian celebs' most memorable looks

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 28, 2023

Priyanka Chopra in 2018 had attended MET Gala in this velvet gown by Ralph Lauren.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone in MET Gala 2019 looked like a barbie in a metallic gown by Zac Posen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Natasha Poonawalla looked chic in this structured gown which was off-shoulder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Did you know Isha Ambani's MET Gala gown took 350 hours to make?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sudha Reddy a philanthropist represented India at MET Gala 2021.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Comedian Lily Singh did her debut at MET Gala 2019.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mindy Kaling was seen embracing florals at MET Gala 2022.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra in MET Gala 2017 had worn a trench coat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her MET Gala debut this year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia will be seen in the MET Glaa event happening on May 1.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian stars who don't drink alcohol

 

 Find Out More