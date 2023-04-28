Met Gala: Indian celebs' most memorable looks
Priyanka Chopra in 2018 had attended MET Gala in this velvet gown by Ralph Lauren.
Deepika Padukone in MET Gala 2019 looked like a barbie in a metallic gown by Zac Posen.
Natasha Poonawalla looked chic in this structured gown which was off-shoulder.
Did you know Isha Ambani's MET Gala gown took 350 hours to make?
Sudha Reddy a philanthropist represented India at MET Gala 2021.
Comedian Lily Singh did her debut at MET Gala 2019.
Mindy Kaling was seen embracing florals at MET Gala 2022.
Priyanka Chopra in MET Gala 2017 had worn a trench coat.
Alia Bhatt is all set to make her MET Gala debut this year.
Alia will be seen in the MET Glaa event happening on May 1.
