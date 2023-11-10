Before Met Gala 2024, a look at Top 11 bizarre celeb outfits on the red carpet
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023
Recently, the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Wednesday unveiled the theme for Met Gala 2024 is 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.'
The Met Gala party will take place in Manhattan on 6 May 2024 and the public can view it from 10 May through 2 September. A look at the most bizarre fashion moments from the Met Gala red carpet.
Priyanka Chopra attended the 2019 Met Gala in a gown with a furry cape and a corseted bodice.
For the Met Gala 2015, pop star Rihanna wore a fur-trimmed yellow cape with floral swirls.
In 2021, Kim Kardashian wore a head-to-toe black ensemble by Balenciaga.
Lady Gaga wore a hot pink gown with a trail and a big matching bow on her head.
Kim Petras wore a 3D horse head bustier dress with a printed skirt for the 2021 Met Gala.
In 2019, Cardi B wore a feathered maroon gown with a high neck and full sleeves.
Jared Leto attended the Met Gala 2019 and donned a red ensemble. He also carried a replica of his head as an accessory.
Katy Perry in 2019, wore a chandelier costume with candlesticks which was around her head and waist.
Musician Lil Nas X left everyone stunned with his nearly nude look.
