Before Midhun Manuel Thomas' Phoenix, Top 10 Malayalam horror movies to watch on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023

Malayalam horror film Phoenix directed by Vishnu Bharathan and written by Midhun Manuel has been released on 17th November.

Phoenix reviews are out and Twitter users are showering praises and hailing Midhun Manuel Thomas for the gripping storytelling.

Here are some other Malayalam horror films that one must not miss to watch.

Bhoothakaalam is a psychological horror thriller streaming on SonyLiv.

Romancham released in 2023 is horror comedy streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

9 starring Prithviraj Sukumaran is a sci-fi horror film on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kinavalli is a fantasy horror film available on Amazon Prime Video.

Sai Pallavi and Fahadh Faasil starrer Athiran is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Manichitrathazhu is a psychological horror film available on Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

Raju Gari Gadhi 2 is a mystery horror film on Amazon Prime Video.

Ghost Villa can be watched on MX Player.

Pretham 2 is available to watch on MX Player and Sony LIV.

Neelavelicham is a romantic horror film on Amazon Prime Video.

