Before Mirzapur 3, check the best and worst characters ranked from the previous two seasons
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 24, 2023
Amazon Prime Video is all set to release the much awaited, third season of the action-thriller Mirzapur.
Kaleen Bhaiya is a strategist like no other, you can never guess what goes on in his mind plus his ruthlessness just adds to his character. He is the main guy to look out for.
Guddu Pandit had one of the best character developments ever, from a regular guy to a revenge seeking monster, it's been exhilarating to his character on screen.
Munna Tripathi comes with a degree of unpredictability, you never know what he’s going to do next, it can be something really stupid or just stupid.
Bablu Pandit is indefinitely stuck between his moral compass and the criminal game, struggling to navigate on the best course of action.
Golu Gupta is the growing underdog in this world of endless crime which you can’t help but root for.
Beena Tripathi was quite a controversial character due to several reasons but it's interesting to see what she does to survive in the patriarchal society.
Sharad Shukla becomes a more important character in the second season, with revenge on his mind, he's also the one to look out for.
Munna's sidekick Compounder, might just be a sidekick but is surprisingly sharp and loyal.
Maqbool Khan, right-hand of Kaleen Bhaiya. Loyalty is what comes to mind when you first see him but you can see his morals shake as the show goes on.
Dimpy Pandit is shown in a more reserved role at the start but as the show goes on she also gets entangled in the complexities.
