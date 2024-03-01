Before Mirzapur 3, meet real life partners of the cast members
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2024
Mirzapur series is a crime thriller that has managed to keep glued to the screens.
The series is available to watch on Prime Video and Mirzapur 3 will soon be released.
Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of Kaleen Bhaiya has been happily married to Mridula Tripathi for a long time now.
Shweta Tripathi who plays Golu Gupta is married to Chaitanya Sharma.
Ali Fazal aka Guddu Pandit is married to Richa Chadha.
Rasika Duggal aka Beena bhabhi is married to Mukul Chaddha since 2010.
Divyenndu who plays Munna Tripathi is married to his college love Akansha.
Vikrant Massey aka Bablu Pandit is married to Sheetal Thakur.
Abhishek Banerjee is married to Tina Noronha.
Harshita Gaur aka Sweety Gupta was earlier dating Param Singh.
