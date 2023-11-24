Before Mirzapur 3, the must watch crime thriller web series on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 24, 2023
Mirzapur on Prime Video unravels the crime-laden world of Uttar Pradesh's lawless town, Mirzapur.
Ahead of the release of Mirzapur 3 here are crime thriller web series to watch online.
Farzi on Prime Video is centered on a con artist involved in the business of counterfeiting notes.
Kaalkoot starring Vijay Verma and Shweta Tripathi Sharma is a suspense crime thriller on JioCinema.
Breathe on Prime Video is about a father's desperate attempt to save his dying son leads to a series of crimes.
Fauda on Netflix follows an undercover unit operating in the West Bank to capture terrorists.
Sacred Games on Netflix is a gripping Mumbai-based crime saga involving a gangster and a police officer.
The Family Man on Prime Video is about an intelligence officer who juggles domestic life and espionage work.
Delhi Crime on Netflix is based on the Nirbhaya case and follows the investigation led by the Delhi Police.
Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is a psychological crime thriller web series headline by Ajay Devgn and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Dahaad on Prime Video follows a police officer's investigation of a serial killer.
Paatal Lok on Prime Video is an investigative drama that uncovers the dark side of society while exploring crime and politics.
