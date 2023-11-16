Before Mirzapur 3, Top 11 best crime thriller web series to watch on OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023

Abhay is a ZEE5 original web series is psychological crime thriller with Kunal Kemmu as the lead.

Netflix's latest release Guns and Gulaabs stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah and more.

The Great Indian Murder is a crime mystery drama with a thrilling plot. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Asur 2 is on JioCinema has received a rating of 8.5 on IMDB.

Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Sacred Games on Netflix makes for a gripping watch.

Kohrra on Netflix starring Barun Sobti makes for a thrilling watch.

Aashram is about a deceptive godman played by Bobby Deol will leave you hooked. It is on MXPlayer.

Paatal Lok n Amazon Prime Video is dark and edgy. It stars Abhishek Banerjee, Jaideep Ahlawat and more.

The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead is one of the highly-rated shows. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Kaalkoot on JioCinema is about a Sub Inspector unearthing shocking details in an acid attack case.

Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video is for all those who love twisted gangster dramas.

